Travel agency owner who plead guilty to wire fraud, denied request to take trip before sentencing

JACKSON, Tenn.–The owner of a local travel agency who plead guilty to wire fraud has now been denied a request to go to Mexico before her sentencing.

Ronda Richards, who owned Ronda’s Travel Agency in Jackson, pleaded guilty last month to wire fraud after allegations she stole money from customer’s who bought vacations.

In a motion filed last week in federal court, Richards requested a judge’s permission for a week-long trip to Cancun.

Prosecuting attorneys argued Richards had already turned over her passport, and the money “would be better spent on restitution for the victims of Ronda’s Travel.” The motion to be allowed to take the trip was denied by the judge.