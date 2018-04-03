Travel agency owner who pleaded guilty to wire fraud is denied request to take trip before sentencing

JACKSON, Tenn. — The owner of a local travel agency who pleaded guilty to wire fraud has now been denied a request to go to Mexico before her sentencing.

Ronda Richards, who owned Ronda’s Travel Agency in Jackson, pleaded guilty last month to wire fraud after allegations she stole money from customers who bought vacations.

In a motion filed last week in federal court, Richards requested a judge’s permission for a weeklong trip to Cancun.

The judge denied the motion to allow Richards to take the trip.

Prosecuting attorneys argued Richards had already turned over her passport, and the money “would be better spent on restitution for the victims of Ronda’s Travel,” according to court documents.