Warm And Windy Today, Strong Storms Tonight





Weather Update:

Good Morning West Tennessee, we’re off to a mild start to the day. Winds will pick up out of the south through the morning between 15 and 20 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. This will be a gradient wind independent of any of the thunderstorms. A wind advisory will go into effect at 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM tonight to cover this through the afternoon and evening. Right now the main line of storms looks to arrive after 6 PM this evening and should be moving out of West Tennessee by midnight. Behind that front temperatures will fall into the middle 30s overnight. There is a small, but present chance a few cells develop ahead of the main line between 3 and 5 PM. If they do, its likely they will develop into super cell storms, which would have a tornado threat. However for now best chance of prefrontal convection should be closer to the low in the Ohio Valley. I’l be back later this morning with another check of the full forecast coming up on ABC 7 at 11:30 AM on Midday and again at Noon on CBS.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

