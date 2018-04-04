50 yrs after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., his legacy lives on





MEMPHIS, Tenn — Thousands of people flocked to Memphis Wednesday, paying tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

At approximately 6:01 p.m. on April 4, 1968 the world lost who many people call the architect of the non-violent movement. 50 years after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., his legacy and fight to end injustices for all lives on.

Outside of Room 306, at the Lorraine Motel, stood hundreds to thousands of people.

“It’s been very beautiful and very touching,” attendee, Anthony Ellis said.

As the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s death marks a monumental moment in history, people traveled near and far to recognize what they say is one of the most tragic events in history.

“This great moment to remind us here in Memphis and all over the world what this great man of God has done,” attendee, Cherylene McKinney said.

Speakers ranged from state officials to community activists, and a powerful speech from a man who shared the same dream as Dr. King.

Rev. Jesse Jackson chanted, “I am somebody. Stop the violence. Save the children,”

Along with hearing from Reverend Jackson, the president of the Southern Baptist Conference Dr. Charles Steele spoke to the crowd. Dr. Steele’s position is the same Dr. King held before his death.

“King said darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that,” Dr. Steele said. “He also said hate can’t drive out hate, only love can do that.”

Some are using the commemorative ceremony as an educational tool to teach those who may not know the impact of Dr. King’s life and legacy.

“I think that we have forgotten the sacrifices that our fore parents have sacrificed in order for us to obtain a quality education,” attendee, Dessie Mayfield said.

Attendees said looking at the balcony of the Lorraine Motel 50 years after Dr. King’s death is unforgettable.

“To be able to stand here at this place on this day is a defining moment in my life,” Haywood County Commissioner, Sheronda Green said.

At 6:01 p.m. on April 4, 2018, 50 years later, there was complete silence as the tolling of the bell rang outside the Lorraine Motel, 39 times, symbolizing Dr. King’s age at his death.

Along with dozens of powerful messages calling for change, the ceremony ended on a lighter note with the Reverend Al Green performing one of hit songs, “Love and Happiness”.