Congressman David Kustoff announces future political plans





JACKSON, Tenn. — Congressman David Kustoff was in Jackson Wednesday to announce his future political plans.

In a news conference in north Jackson at Casey Jones Village, Congressman Kustoff announced that he is running for re-election for the 8th Congressional District.

Kustoff, who is from Germantown, says why he wants to continue to serve the district.

“I feel better now. Things are on the move. The economy really feels good in West Tennessee and across the nation,” Congressman Kustoff said. “I’ve been proud to help lead and want to continue to lead and support president Trump’s agenda.”

The primary for Kustoff’s re-election is in August.