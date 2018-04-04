County leaders don’t yet know how much new Madison Co. jail will cost





JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of the Madison County Corrections Partnership Committee got an update Wednesday on a possible expansion at the Madison County jail.

Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris said they are still waiting on a do-not-exceed price tag for the expansion.

“There is going to have to be money for a jail,” Madison County Commissioner Gerry Neese said. “It’s a mandate by the state.”

Harris said they hope to get completed construction drawings by May 15, put out bids, then have a do-not-exceed price tag by July 15.

“It will come to this committee,” Harris said. “We will analyze that not-to-exceed price, the scope of the plans, to just determine what we feel like we can afford to do.”

The Madison County Commission agreed to borrow $40 million in March.

“We designated $10 million of the $40 million to the schools, and then $30 million we’ve got set aside to be able to use for the jail,” Madison County Commissioner Harold Petty said.

Neese said they are not spending the $30 million right now, and they don’t know how much the jail will cost.

“It could go to the school system,” he said. “It’s according to where we’re at at the time.”

Petty said down the road there could be more money for schools.

“As we can afford it and as they need it,” he said.

Commissioners said interest rates are going up, so they went ahead and borrowed the $40 million now to save money in the long run.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News asked if commissioners plan to spend more money on the jail than the schools.

“No, I doubt very seriously we will,” Neese said.

Harris said if the commission approves plans for the jail in August, they could begin construction in September.