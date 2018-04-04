Deputies search for inmate who left work detail in Jackson





JACKSON, Tenn. — Deputies are searching for an inmate they say walked away from work detail Wednesday morning while working with a litter cleanup crew in east Jackson.

The inmate, identified as 18-year-old Chemier Burns, was working as part of a litter cleanup crew around 10 a.m. near East Chester Street when he left the work detail, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Tom Mapes.

Burns is described as a black male standing six feet tall and weighing 165 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and had the letters “P.F.” on his jacket.

Mapes says Burns jumped out of a van near the intersection of Church Street and Chester Street.

The Jackson Police Department is assisting in the search.

