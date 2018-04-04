Family, friends hold balloon release in memory of man found dead in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Friends and family gathered Wednesday to remember Martisse Randle with a balloon release.

Randle was found dead in his car Monday morning in a creek on John Williams Road near East Chester Street.

His family reported him missing on March 29 after he didn’t show up for work.

Co-workers say Randle never met a stranger.

“People say people brighten a room. He was literally that person,” co-worker Nick Berrettoni said. “Just amazing, goofed around with everybody, brought a smile to everyone’s face. He was just immediately a friend to everyone he came across.”

Randle’s body has been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death.