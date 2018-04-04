Freeze Warning for West Tennessee





Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Monday

A Freeze Warning has been issued for nearly all of West Tennessee from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday morning. A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Expect the cold conditions to possibly damage or kill vegetation and crops sensitive to a Spring freeze if precautions are not taken.



TONIGHT

Clear skies will continue tonight and the winds will gradually become lighter. This should allow for temperatures to drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s by sunrise on Thursday morning – so a Freeze Warning has been issued. Protect the plants and pets tonight!

After the freezing temperatures tomorrow morning, we’ll warm up to the lower and middle 60s during the afternoon for more comfortable conditions. Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy during the day before rain returns late tonight. Another sharp drop in temperature is forecast for the weekend with another freeze possible Saturday night. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including below freezing temperatures during the middle of the week, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com