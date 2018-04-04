Huntingdon HS students, Make-A-Wish surprise girl with trip to Hawaii





HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — “It’s the power of the wish,” Jeff Fuller said as students filled the gym Wednesday at Huntingdon High School.

Huntingdon High School students have been waiting all school year for this day. They have been raising money since August to grant a wish for 10-year-old Keira Tittle.

Make-A-Wish Mid-South volunteers were also there for the surprise.

“We want to help someone in need,” Huntingdon High School Principal Jonathan Kee said. “It’s very important that we teach our students to have a giving heart.”

Huntingdon High School students packed the gym for a spirit competition — at least that’s what Keira thought was happening.

She stood in front of the students who then chanted “YOU… ARE… GOING… TO… HAWAII!”

She already knows what she wants to do once she gets there.

“I wanna do hula dancing, I wanna go to the beach, I wanna eat cotton candy,” Tittle said.

Wanda and Jeff Fuller say the best part about this is seeing how your donations impact the family.

“You get to see what your money is going for,” Jeff Fuller said. “Every dime they’ve raised, every dime we’ve put in this, we got to see it today.”

On Saturday, Keira and her family are boarding a plane and headed for a week of relaxation in Hawaii.