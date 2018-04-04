Local church members honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with tolling of bells





JACKSON, Tenn.–Local churches are honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Junior for his number of years on earth and to pay homage to his legacy. Members of First Presbyterian rang bells. Pastor John White says it is a simple yet meaningful way for the nation to acknowledge a loss but more importantly the great contributions of Doctor King.

The bells first rang at the National Civil Rights Museum at 6:01 p.m. Bells chimed in Memphis at 6:03 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. nationally.