Mostly Sunny Today, But Cold!





Weather Update:

Today I would like to announce the award for best April Fools Joke of the year. It was brought to you by Mother Nature! we will maintain a 25 to 30 degree departure from yesterday most of the day. It will be sunny most of the day, so there is the good news today. But with yet another arctic high pressure air mass settling into the region it will be breezy most of the day keeping the wind chills in the 40s.



Tonight:

Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s, possibly upper 20s for some areas overnight. NWS in Memphis has issued a Freeze Warning for most of West Tennessee as a result which will go until Thursday morning at 9:00 AM. We’ll see slightly warmer temps back into the low 60s, but the mean flow stays from the NW which will keep a chill to the air.



