Mugshots : Madison County : 4/03/18 – 4/04/18

1/1 Gilbert Cole Simple domestic assault, vandalism

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s printer was out of service for this date, resulting in the low number of booking photos.

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/03/18 and 7 a.m. on 4/04/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.