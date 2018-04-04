Multimedia Journalist — WBBJ-TV

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News is looking for a Multimedia Journalist to join the No. 1 news team in West Tennessee.

The candidate must be committed to “owning” breaking news and severe weather. He or she needs to be a self-starter who will come to the table with daily story ideas. We are looking for a candidate who is passionate about storytelling through strong reporting, video, use of natural sound, solid writing and editing skills.

As an MMJ, you must be able to succeed as a “one-man band.” Candidates need to be committed to “owning” the story and being a leader in breaking news/severe weather coverage. Position requires candidates to develop their own “beats” and sources. Must be able to carry 40 pounds of gear and have a clean driving record.

A four-year degree in broadcast journalism, communications or related field is preferred. A positive attitude and strong work ethic are key to being the right candidate for us.

Send your resume with references and video reel via web link or DVD to:

Stan Sanders

News Director

WBBJ-TV

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301

ssanders@wbbjtv.com

Email is preferred. No phone calls, please. Jackson Telecasters Inc. is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees by reason of race, color, religion, sex or national origin.