Sen. Bob Corker makes several stops throughout West Tennessee





JACKSON, Tenn. — Senator Bob Corker was a special guest at the Jackson Rotary Club luncheon Wednesday, a stop on his tour across the Volunteer State.

“I’m traveling the state, doing the thing I love most about this job, talking to Tennesseans about whatever’s on their minds,” Sen. Corker said.

The senator had the opportunity to meet and greet with guests and took the mic for a Q&A. He says the thing that has been on the minds of most West Tennesseans recently has been a potential trade war with China and how it would affect the agricultural community.

“One of the things we’ve seen happen is that sometimes the White House will take a position. They’ll announce they’re going to do something down the road, but in the interim, things evolve,” Corker said. “I hope that’s going to be the case here.”

He also says the DACA issue is one that should have already been resolved.

“I was in Memphis yesterday, and someone was telling me about a student that is having difficulty right now because they are not eligible. They are a DACA citizen. They came here when they were 2 years old. Their parents brought them here,” said the senator. “They have nothing to do with it.”

Also discussed was the fiscal climate of the nation, which the senator says is unfortunately worse than when he took office back in 2006.

“Basically what’s happening is my generation is continuing to live by putting debts on your generation that you’re going to have to pay, and I just think that’s inappropriate,” Corker said.

Regarding the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, Sen. Corker says he supports more of a system that would include surveillance and team members along with a physical structure.

The next stop for Sen. Corker is in Nashville.

He first announced late last year that he will not seek re-election.