TDOT announces major closures this weekend for steel bridge beams over I-40





JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is announcing major closures this weekend to begin placing steel bridge beams over the interstate.

The closure will be Saturday and Sunday beginning at 5 in the morning and ending at 9 at night on both days.

I-40 east and westbound lanes onto existing ramps at exit 80 and U.S. 45 Bypass south and northbound lanes at the interchange will all be closed.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.