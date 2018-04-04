Teen girls reported missing in Chester County





CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teenage girls reported missing who are believed to be runaways.

MaKayla Richardson, 16, and Hannah Carnell, 15, were reported missing early Wednesday morning.

Sheriff’s office officials say one was reported missing at 4:19 a.m., and the other was reported missing at 5:40 a.m.

The girls may be together.

Anyone who sees the girls or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 731-989-5409.