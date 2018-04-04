Thousands turn out in Memphis to remember MLK assassination





MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From performances to speeches, thousands of people are in Memphis commemorating the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“I’m just proud to be one of everyone that’s here,” Brian Goble said.

Goble says he traveled from California.

“I’m thrilled and it’s very moving to me. I think it represents a turn,” Goble said.

He says Wednesday’s all-day tribute answers the big question: Where do we go from here?

“The issue of racism in the United States in particular, and we have to do it together. I’m proud to be a part of that,” Goble said.

“I think we are on the cusp of a real change. People are wanting to unite right now,” J. Dewitt said.

Dewitt says being around so many people gave him a major revelation.

“We are much more united and solid than I thought yesterday. These people are here and we all know what we want to do,” Dewitt said.

“This is a great demonstration of working people and civil rights,” Tennessee State Representative Dwayne Thompson said.

Thompson says the movement will unite the nation.

“Our commitment to work together no matter what our differences are to work together for all of us. All the differences of society,” Rep. Thompson said.

Story continued below

“We understand Dr. King laid the foundation, and what we are doing now is building upon that laid foundation,” Danyelle Holmes said.

“We are here as a testament of that work but also as a continuation of that work,” Mary Dicken said.

Dicken and Kenia Alcocer both represent the Poor People’s Campaign. While Mary is from Tennessee, Kenia says she came all the way from California to be a part of the movement.

“In order to change things in our country we need to organize and mobilize,” Kenia Alcocer said.

People say they are ready to be a part of change.

“We have not yet been free. Even though Martin Luther King said ‘free at last, free at last,’ we are still bound by many laws and policies put in place, ” Holmes said.

“We are here because our country needs a moral revival. We are here because our country still has systematic racism,” Dicken said.

People tell me being in the midst of thousands of people is simply unbelievable.

“What goes through my mind when I see all these people is the power of the people that we have,” Dicken said.

“I’m really speechless right now,” Holmes said. “I see a lot of excitement, and I see an awakening.”