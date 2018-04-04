Three local churches come together to remember Dr. King on the 50th anniversary of his death

JACKSON, Tenn.–Three local churches came together Wednesday evening to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Doctor Martin Luther King Junior’s death.

Congregations from Historic First Baptist Church near downtown Jackson and Believer’s Fellowship Church met with members of First Baptist Church at their location on North Highland Avenue for the event.

Organizers said it is services like this that can help bring all races and faiths in the community, together.