What’s New Wednesday: Mediterranean Cuisine





Inside Mediterranean Cuisine restaurant, you are treated like family. And that’s because it is solely run by the Elhamamsi’s family

“How do you say ‘s chwarma’?” a dinner guest asks the cashier.

“Schwarma!,” said Mediterranean Cuisine’s Shady Elhamamsi.

“Oh I said it right!, the guest said.

“You did!” says Elhamamsi as she high-fives the guest.

Owner Shady Elhamamsi along with his brothers, sister and parents moved to Jackson all the way from Egypt. They say they wanted to follow the American dream, so they brought all their original to recipes to the Hub City.

“My father and mother have a lot of experience in the food, which is the language that everybody can speak. They speak food,” said Shady Elhamamsi. “We put a lot of love and it taste really good.”

Love is the main ingredient in the rice, chicken, salmon and even the juice bar.

“I think people should come here if they want to try new things,” said Elhamamsi. “Here we are all living the dream. We want to give everyone a taste of how all the Mediterranean food tastes and all the love instilled in it.”

Mediterranean Cuisine is located at 1938 Wiley Parker Road.