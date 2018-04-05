2 rescued in Dresden house fire

DRESDEN, Tenn. — Fire crews from Dresden and other nearby departments rescued two people from a house Thursday night in the 400 block of Gaylord Road after a fire started at the home.

Dresden Fire Chief Paul Hutcherson said crews responded to the fire around 7 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters said they heard a man crying and forced open a back door to the home before taking the man outside.

Hutcherson said the man told firefighters a woman was still inside the home. Firefighters were able to bring the unconscious woman outside.

Hutcherson said the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Two dogs were in the home when the fire started. Hutcherson said one dog appeared to have suffered injuries from smoke inhalation, and the other dog ran out of the home. The second dog is expected to be OK.

The condition of the man and woman in the home is not known.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.