3 burglary suspects appear in court; judge reduces bonds





JACKSON, Tenn. — Three men accused in several north Jackson robberies appeared Thursday in Jackson City Court.

D’Andre Perry, 19, Jakia Harris, 18, and Tony Johnson, 18, are all charged with felony burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of property and possession of a weapon.

Police say there was also a juvenile with the men as well.

Thursday in court the three men waived their preliminary hearing.

The men were arrested on March 24 after a neighbor says he saw them breaking into cars on Walnut Creek Road in north Jackson.

He says they jumped in a car and got away, but not before the neighbor got a partial license plate number and gave it to police.

Police say they stopped the men a short time later and found a stolen wallet and a gun inside the trunk of the car.

According to police, both Perry and Harris have been arrested in the past.

They were originally being held on a $30,000 bond. Thursday, Judge Anderson reduced the bond to $25,000.

Police say the men admitted to breaking into vehicles and stealing property from the Walnut Trace North Subdivision and other Madison County neighborhoods that night before being caught.

Their cases will now be bound over to the grand jury.