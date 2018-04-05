Authorities searching for endangered child from Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn.–Investigators in Perry County say they are searching for an endangered child believed to be with his non-custodial

father.

According to Chief Deputy Bart Rosson of the Perry County Sheriff’s Dept., Jeremy Bonee took 2-year old Dawson Cole Bonee from a location in the 1000 block of Kelly’s Landing Road in Perry County around 8:30 p.m., Thursday night.

Investigators say Jeremy Bonee was last seen driving a black Dodge pickup with Tennessee tag 6F4-0D4, heading south on Lego School Road in Perry County. Deputies believe Bonee was possible driving under the influence and traveling in the Hardin County area.

If you have any information, please contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 589-8803.