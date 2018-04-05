Denmark Elementary briefly evacuated due to ‘strange smell’





JACKSON, Tenn. — Students and faculty at one Madison County school were briefly evacuated Thursday morning.

Jackson-Madison County Schools have confirmed students and faculty at Denmark Elementary were evacuated due to a strange smell in the building.

Crews with Jackson Energy Authority were at the school around 11:30 a.m. Thursday working inside and on the roof of the building.

Students and staff returned to the school shortly after noon.