Dresden firefighters rescue 2 victims from house fire

DRESDEN, Tenn.–Five fire crews in Dresden and surrounding counties pulled out a man and woman out of a house located in the 400 block of Gaylord Road when it went up in flames.

At 7 Thursday night, Dresden Fire Chief Paul Hutcherson said they heard a man crying, kicked a back door open and pulled him out to safety. Then Chief Hutcherson said that man told firefighters a woman was inside. Firefighters went back in, pulled a woman out who was unconscious. Chief Hutcherson said she was transported to the hospital.

He also said firefighters saved a dog who suffered from smoke inhalation. Another dog ran out and is expected to be okay. There is no word on the latest medical condition of both victims. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.