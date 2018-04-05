Fans come out to support the Jackson Generals on opening day





JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Generals fans sat in ballpark seats Thursday for the first time this season.

“It just kicks off our whole season. This is the best day in baseball,” said Eric Taylor, head groundskeeper at the Ballpark at Jackson.

“The quickest seven months of the year is when baseball’s not happening, man. It flies by and here we are playing baseball again, and we are just so excited,” said Nick Hall, General Manager for the Jackson Generals.

Hall said there are a lot of things to look forward to this year during home games, including themed nights such as super hero and Star Wars, and event nights such as fireworks on Saturdays.

“Everybody gets so excited when we shoot fireworks. It’s the South. People love to see stuff blow up,” Hall said.

Hall also said they have transformed sections into party decks and added a bull pen bar down the left field line.

“The biggest thing that fans will definitely see out of the stadium is how amazing the field looks this year,” said Hall.

The grass is green and spirits are high here at The Ballpark for opening day, but head

groundskeeper Eric Taylor said it took seven months to get it this way.

“We have 60 guys that play on this thing almost everyday, so it’s a challenge, but that’s what we’re here for,” said Taylor.

Representatives say they have also been working tirelessly bringing you the ballpark food you know and love.

“We have got to cook hot dogs for everybody that comes out here, and opening night, hot dogs are only a dollar,” Hall said.

Along with the concessions, fans say they were excited for the game.

“So what are you looking most forward to,” asked WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry.

“A suicide squeeze bunt to win the game,” said baseball fan Donald Flowers.

“It’s one of those things where if you really are wanting to feel like a kid, the best place to do that is at a baseball field,” said Hall.

“So are we going to win this season,” Gerry asked.

“Absolutely, yes, we will win,” replied Taylor.

Hall said he was expecting to have more than 4,000 guests at The Ballpark, Thursday and hopes to bring in even more throughout the season.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets to a Jackson Generals game or finding out when there will be nights with special events, you can visit their website at http://www.Milb.Com/index.Jsp?Sid=t104