Henry Co. man who pleaded guilty to receiving, possessing child pornography, sentenced

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–A Henry County man is sentenced after pleading guilty in 2017 to receiving and possessing child pornography.

44-year-old Russell Jann, of Cottage Grove, was sentenced to nine years in prison and another five years of supervised probation.

Court documents say he must also pay $4,000 to the families of four victims.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Jann admitted to investigators he sent messages and had sexually explicit conversations with four juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 in 2017.

Computers seized from Jann’s home also contained images of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.