Increasing Clouds, But Warmer Today





Weather Update:

We’re starting off teh day very cold with temperatures below freezing for most of West Tennessee. Already a thin layer of high level ciruss clouds overspreading the region as a weak upper wave moves through the mean weat-northwesterly flow. We’ll probably keep filtered sunshine through this morning and early afternoon before clouds thicken up and take over tonight. Before this, southerly winds should help us achieve high temps in the lower 60s. Il be back with another check of the rain forecast coming up on Midday on ABC 7 at 11:30 AM and Noon on CBS 7.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @WBBJMoe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com