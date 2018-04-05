Jackson-Madison Co. NAACP Branch starts petition for more education funding





JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Branch of the NAACP hosted a news conference Thursday announcing their support of more funding for education.

During the conference, they addressed concerns of what they say is a lack of adequate funding for the school system.

This comes after the Madison County Commission decided on a $30 million jail expansion, with just $10 million going toward education.

The NAACP has started a petition to address the commission’s vote, asking for the community to get a chance to vote on the resolution themselves.

They are asking for those in the community to join with them.

“Let’s face it, our school is in a crisis and we’ve been in a crisis for a long period of time. We’re consistently changing the desk chairs on the Titanic, but it’s still the Titanic,” NAACP Branch President Harrell Carter said.

Carter also says they only have a few days left to get the 6,000 signatures they need for this petition.

To learn more about the petition, call the Jackson-Madison County NAACP Branch at 731-927-7004 or go to their office at 118 North Church Street.