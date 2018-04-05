Jackson police seek to ID suspect in afternoon armed robbery





JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a Thursday afternoon armed robbery at a convenience store.

The robbery occurred around 12:40 p.m. Thursday at the Exxon located at 1400 North Highland Avenue, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Investigators believe the robbery was committed by an armed black male wearing a black jacket and torn blue jeans, according to the release.

He was accompanied by another armed black male wearing all black.

The suspects left the scene in a gold or brownish colored vehicle, according to the release.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has other information that can help investigators is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).