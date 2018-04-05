Mugshots : Madison County : 4/04/18 – 4/05/18

1/15 Bernie Vinson Failure to appear

2/15 Bethany Pusser Butler Failure to appear

3/15 Brandon Pittman False imprisonment, aggravated assault, interfere with emergency call

4/15 Cedric Anderson Vandalism, criminal trespass, harassment



5/15 Debrowski Dilworth Sex offender registry violations

6/15 Emmanuel Jones Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/15 Glenda Klein Theft under $500

8/15 Jessie Hill Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/15 Luis Trejo Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/15 Marsarena Anderson Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

11/15 Ronnie Hopson Assault, shoplifting, unlawful drug paraphernalia

12/15 Takyler Harris Failure to appear



13/15 Tammy White Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/15 Tavares Jones Criminal trespass, failure to appear

15/15 Vincent Spears Driving on revoked/suspended license































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/04/18 and 7 a.m. on 4/05/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.