National Park Service announces grant to protect Parker’s Crossroads Battlefield





HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The National Park Service has announced a more than $105,000 grant from the American Battlefield Protection Program to help protect a historic West Tennessee battlefield.

The grant will help protect 17.98 acres of Parker’s Crossroads Battlefield, a site that was part of a larger conflict over control of West Tennessee during the Civil War.

The site was threatened with damage or destruction by urban and suburban development.