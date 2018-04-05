Police searching for man after car is stolen, shots fired

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–Police conduct a search in Humboldt after investigators say shots were fired and a car was stolen from Trenton.

According to Trenton police, a group of 6 to 7 people got into an argument just after 6, Thursday evening around Second and Lexington Streets in Trenton. Police say one of the people stole a car which led to a chase and shots being fired.

The chase went into Humboldt, where officers there followed the driver who bailed out of the car behind Walmart in Humboldt.

Investigators with the help from a Madison County K9 searched the area. A nearby nursing home was placed on lock down as a safety precaution.

Police say they are looking for a black man, around 5-feet-6 to 5-feet-8, wearing a black hoodie.

If you have any information, call the Trenton Police at (731) 855-1413.