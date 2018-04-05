Scattered Rain Showers Return Tomorrow





Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Thursday

After starting out at 30°F in Jackson this morning, we warmed up to the lower 60s before the clouds came in. Another cold front will move through West Tennessee on Friday bringing scattered showers and a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Freezing temperatures then follow over the first full weekend of April!

TONIGHT

Cloudy skies will continue into the evening and helping to keep temperatures in the 40s at the coolest point of the night! We’ll be starting out in the middle to upper 40s Friday morning. Scattered showers will return after midnight however, with rain off-and-on for most of Friday.

Scattered showers are likely tomorrow as the cold front moves through the region, but the chance for a thunderstorm remains low – there doesn’t appear to be any significant energy in the atmosphere to get much going, but parts of Mississippi and Arkansas could have some strong thunderstorms. Temperatures may only warm up to the upper 50s and lower 60s at the warmest point of the afternoon thanks to the wet weather. We’ll then start the weekend with wind chills in the 20s on Saturday, so keep that coat nearby! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

