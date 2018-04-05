Sheriff: Inmate who left work detail is back in custody





JACKSON, Tenn. — An inmate who left work detail Wednesday morning has been captured.

Chemier Burns, 18, has been captured and returned to custody, according to Sheriff John Mehr.

Deputies and members of the Jackson Metro Narcotics Unit arrested Burns just after noon Thursday in Lincoln Courts, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

He had been on the run since around 10 a.m. Wednesday when he jumped from a litter crew van stopped on East Chester Street, according to the release.

Burns was serving a sentence for violation of probation. He offered no resistance and will be charged with escaping, according to the release.