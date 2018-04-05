TN Senate passes bill that upends some short-term rental bans





NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Senate has passed a bill that overturns some local short-term rental bans following a debate that lasted more than two hours with lawmakers arguing about property rights versus local control.

Lawmakers from Nashville were the most vocal against the bill. The city recently passed restrictions on short-term rentals such as Airbnb following complaints from neighborhood groups of noise and rowdy parties at the rentals and their rapid growth changing the fabrics of communities.

The measure that passed Thursday was a compromise that allowed for investors in short-term rental properties to keep renting them out in the future and be grandfathered in if a local government bans them in the future.

Nashville passed a law earlier this year that would phase out short-term rentals of non-owner occupied properties.