UPDATE: Endangered child from Perry Co. found; father in custody





PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Perry County Sheriff’s Office officials have confirmed 2-year-old Dawson Cole Bonee has been found safe. His father, Jeremy Bonee, who does not have custody of the toddler, is now in custody.

According to Chief Deputy Bart Rosson of the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, Jeremy Bonee took 2-year old Dawson around 8:30 p.m. Thursday from a location in the 1000 block of Kelly’s Landing Road in Perry County.