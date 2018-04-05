UPDATE: Police say no foul play in death of man found in creek





JACKSON, Tenn. — Police have determined that no foul play was involved in the death of a man who was found Monday in an overturned vehicle in east Jackson.

The body of Martisse Randle, 25, of Jackson was found around 8 a.m. Monday in an overturned vehicle in a creek near East Chester Street.

Police have determined that no foul play was involved in Randle’s death, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Randle’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville, and drowning was found to be the cause of death, according to the release.

He was reported missing March 29.