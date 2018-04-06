Felicia Ann Halton-Brown





Funeral services for Mrs. Felicia Ann Halton-Brown, age 34, will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 7, 2018 in the Trenton First Baptist Church on Gibson Road with burial to follow in Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5 PM until 8 PM at Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home in Humboldt.Mrs. Halton-Brown, a member of the Trenton First Baptist Church on Gibson Road, passed away on Monday, April 2, 2018 in the Humboldt General Hospital.She is survived by her husband, Tyreece Brown of Trenton; parents, Dortanyan “Doc” Halton and Betty Ann Williams of Trenton; and two brothers, Drew Ward of Trenton and Terry Cunningham of Dyersburg; In-laws, Twila Dance Claybon and Ray Claybon and Tyrone Brown. Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home, 731-784-1414, www.sheltonfuneralhomes.com