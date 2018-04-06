First Friday Forum honors MLK with panel discussion





JACKSON, Tenn. — The First Friday Forum for the month of April was held Friday at Lane College.

During the forum, those in attendance remembered the death of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

They also celebrated Dr. King’s life and the impact he made.

Interim Vice President of Academic Affairs Deborah Rogers says it’s important to remember Dr. King, who was a big part of our history.

She hopes everyone leaves with a sense that there is something they can do to improve our society.

“I think what is key to Dr. King’s legacy is that he was a man of faith, a man of prayer and a man of action. And so I think to honor his legacy we have to make sure that we commit not only to prayer but to action as well,” Rogers said.

Dr. King was shot and killed in 1968 while in Memphis to support striking sanitation workers.