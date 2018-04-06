Freed-Hardeman University’s 41st Makin’ Music is ‘Live on East Main’





HENDERSON, Tenn. — It started 41 years ago and has been going strong ever since. This year, Freed-Hardeman University’s Makin’ Music is “Live on East Main.”

Peggy Weaver has been directing hosts and hostesses for 20 years and says this is a special weekend.

“I would say the majority of the students participate in Makin’ Music, and then, after they graduate, they come back and bring their children. And it’s just a fun weekend to reminisce,” Weaver said.

FHU students got a preview of this year’s show Friday in chapel. The six hostesses performed the opening number.

“What I think I’m most looking forward to is getting to perform with these ladies and see everything we’ve worked for come to fruition,” Emma Butt, a hostess, said.

This is the first time there have been six female hostesses.

Tony Allen has been producing the show for 12 years and says by the end everyone is like family.

“It’s a big undertaking. It’s a big show and it takes a lot of different people working together to do it,” Allen said. “I think that’s the greatest gift of Makin’ Music is all the relationships they’ve learned by the end of it.”

They say the closer for this year is the biggest in Makin’ Music history.

You’ve got three chances to see the full show this weekend, starting with 7:30 p.m. Friday, at 2 p.m. Saturday and again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

For tickets to the show visit the Makin’ Music website.