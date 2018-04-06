Jackson police seek to ID woman in Target thefts

1/2

2/2



JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman they say is a person of interest in a shoplifting from Target in north Jackson.

According to a news release, the woman was seen on surveillance video March 24 inside Target on Stonebrook Place taking several items and leaving without paying.

The woman is described as a heavy-set black female with short, dark hair. She was wearing a blue top and a white sweater.

Police believe the woman left the store in a black sedan.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).