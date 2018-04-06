Jackson Symphony announces lineup for its 58th season

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson Symphony is gearing up for a fun musical series.

Friday night at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, the artistic director and conductor for the symphony announced the upcoming season concert series. The 2018-19 concert series is the 58th season for the Jackson Symphony and kicks off in September with classic stories filled with romance and adventure called “Arabian Nights.”

“It’s a good even flow of the whole season with some classical concerts and pops concerts and something there for everybody but we think that every concert has something for everybody,” said Peter Shannon, director of the Jackson Symphony.

Other exciting concerts include, Famous Four Notes, Holiday Pops, Change of Seasons and of course the 40th Starlight Symphony, which is an outdoor concert that is free to the public.