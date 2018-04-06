Liberty Tech hosts annual plant sale





JACKSON, Tenn. — You can now get all the plants you need for the spring and help out local students at the same time.

The agriculture department at Liberty Technology Magnet High School is once again opening its greenhouse to the public for an annual plant sale.

The sale will be from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. every Tuesday through Friday when school is in session. This schedule will continue through April.

Only cash can be accepted.

Potted plants range in price from $1.50 to $4 and vegetable plants will be available toward the end of the month.

The greenhouses are located behind the school located at 3470 Ridgecrest Road Extended. Visitors traveling east on Ridgecrest Road Extended should turn right or south on Watson Road.