Local church celebrates Holy Week





JACKSON, Tenn.–Local church members are celebrating Holy Week. The congregation at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church held a service Friday night to reenact the un-nailing of Christ from the cross. Church members took down the icon of Christ’s body from the cross and wrapped it in sheets. The event is a part of Holy Week which will conclude with a celebration of Christ’s resurrection.

“It strikes to the heart and you truly participate in it and that makes the experience of the pascal resurrection all that much more rich,” said Father Matthew Snowden.

Orthodox Easter is a week later than Western Easter this year. Afterwards, the congregation had a vigil and read psalms as well before Sunday’s Easter service.