Madison Co. Fire Dept. credits smoke alarm with saving family of 5





MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Local fire officials say a smoke alarm installed by the Madison County Fire Department saved a family of five in a recent house fire.

The Madison County Fire Department responded around 6 a.m. Wednesday to a house fire on Reeves Road in Medon, according to a release from Madison County Fire Marshal Don Friddle.

Firefighters learned that the family was alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm that was installed a few months earlier by the Madison County Fire Department.

The alarm notified the residents of the quickly developing fire in a rear unoccupied bedroom, allowing them to escape while the owner extinguished the fire before firefighters arrived, according to the release.

The alarm was provided to the fire department through the “Get Alarmed, TN” program.

“Get Alarmed, TN” is a grant-funded fire safety education and smoke alarm installation program administered by the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The department also credits a “Get Alarmed, TN” smoke alarm with saving the life of another person back in 2015, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office credits the alarms with saving over 225 lives statewide, according to the release.

To request your free smoke alarm, call the Madison County Fire Department at 731-424-5577. If you are not a Madison County resident, call your local fire department for more information.