Mugshots : Madison County : 4/05/18 – 4/06/18

1/19 Glenn Williams Aggravated assault

2/19 Erica Garthwaite Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/19 Brian Martin Sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision

4/19 Britney Twitty Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations



5/19 Chemier Burns Escape

6/19 Cody Lee Elliott Violation of community corrections

7/19 Dustin Alexander Violation of community corrections

8/19 Eric Coman Violation of community corrections



9/19 Hykeem Morrow Criminal impersonation, schedule VI drug violations

10/19 James Richmond Aggravated assault

11/19 Jeremy Burks Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/19 Joe Robert Ramirez Theft under $999



13/19 Latrell Goodman Driving on expired license

14/19 Maggie Cotham Violation of community corrections

15/19 Nichole Turner Aggravated assault

16/19 Nikki Hatcher Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



17/19 Patric Allen Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/19 Ricky Joyce Shoplifting

19/19 Robert Knight Driving on revoked/suspended license







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/05/18 and 7 a.m. on 4/06/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.