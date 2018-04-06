Mugshots : Madison County : 4/05/18 – 4/06/18 April 6, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/19Glenn Williams Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/19Erica Garthwaite Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/19Brian Martin Sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 4/19Britney Twitty Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 5/19Chemier Burns Escape Show Caption Hide Caption 6/19Cody Lee Elliott Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/19Dustin Alexander Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/19Eric Coman Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/19Hykeem Morrow Criminal impersonation, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 10/19James Richmond Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/19Jeremy Burks Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/19Joe Robert Ramirez Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 13/19Latrell Goodman Driving on expired license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/19Maggie Cotham Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/19Nichole Turner Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/19Nikki Hatcher Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/19Patric Allen Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/19Ricky Joyce Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 19/19Robert Knight Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/05/18 and 7 a.m. on 4/06/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore