Park hosts events for 156th anniversary of Battle of Shiloh





SHILOH, Tenn. — Friday marks the 156th anniversary of the Battle of Shiloh, and to commemorate the anniversary, the Shiloh National Military Park will host a variety of events this weekend suitable for all ages and free to the public.

The events range from hikes to large living history events, infantry demonstrations and Civil War music.

“We will also have a demonstration inside the facility where we will have some lecturers from some authors and some other things,” Shiloh National Military Park Superintendent Dale Wilkerson said.

There will also be hikes and car caravan tours on the battlefield. The tours and hikes will take place in chronological order in hopes of painting a more historical picture for visitors.

Wilkerson also says outside of experiencing the living history events, you can tour the battlefield and simply explore for yourself.

“It is really important for us to help people understand the history of the United States, and the Battle at Shiloh was one of the most significant events during the Civil War and in our history,” Wilkerson said.

The Shiloh National Military Park will also host two special individuals, two sailors from the USS Shiloh.

The USS Shiloh is a Ticonderoga class destroyer stationed in Japan, named after the Battle of Shiloh.

“We have worked over the last many years to develop a collaborative relationship with the captain and the crew, and we try to provide programs to them and in turn they frequently send sailors here during the anniversary,” Wilkerson added.

“We are really interested in getting involved with the Battle of Shiloh and representing what it was, the valor and everything about the battle,” said Sgt. Leonard Hagedorn, sonar technician on board the USS Shiloh.

“We have been on one tour already, and the ranger was showing us around and had all of these interesting stories that you wouldn’t hear anywhere else,” said Lt. Torrey Benware, training officer on board the USS Shiloh.

The demonstrations start at the Visitor Center Area at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

For a complete list of events taking place at the Shiloh National Military Park, visit their Facebook page.