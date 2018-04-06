Paul McCartney/Carl Perkins tribute at the International Rockabilly Hall of Fame

JACKSON, Tenn.–West Tennesseans put on their dancing shoes and poodle skirts Friday night for a Paul McCartney and Carl Perkins tribute at the International Rockabilly Hall of Fame in downtown Jackson.

The leader of the tribute band, “The Southern Fire Band”, said it is important to keep the history and tradition of Rockabilly alive.

It is a musical genre he said that has influenced almost every other type of music and is still being played by artists around the world

today.

“It started out as a blues, almost a gospel-type beat and they sped up the melody and created a ‘Boogie Woogie’ style and then Elvis caught into it because that sound was so distinct,” said Dean Ross of “The Southern Fire Band.”

Ross said you can find his band at the International Rockabilly Hall of Fame on Church Street in downtown Jackson every Friday from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.