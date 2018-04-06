Police search for man who crashed stolen car after report of gunshots





GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — It was a busy Thursday for the Trenton Police Department after a shots fired call led to a police chase and then search for the suspect.

“It happened around 6:20 p.m. when officers responded to the 400 block of East Second Street on a shots fired called,” Trenton Police Chief Bob Cusson said.

Chief Cusson says his officers raced less than a mile to the address in the 400 block of East Second Street.

“They discovered the victim had his vehicle taken from him by some subjects,” Chief Cusson said.

Police say the suspect had already left the scene in the victim’s car by the time officers arrived, but the good news is no one was hurt.

“It’s uncertain who fired the shot and the direction of the gunfire, but the victim just assumed it was at him,” Chief Cusson said.

An hour later, Humboldt police spotted the vehicle.

“The Humboldt Police Department found the vehicle and a short pursuit did ensue,” Chief Cusson said.

The Humboldt Police Chief says the driver of that car jumped out on Viking Drive. The driver got away, but his car ended up crashing into the tree in front of Humboldt High School and the Humboldt School Board.

“K-9 units came in from Madison County assisted by the Trenton Police Department and the Humboldt Police Department,” Cusson said.

Now police say they need your help finding the suspect behind the wheel.

“At this point we know that he is a black male, height between 5 feet 6 and 5 feet 8. Younger, maybe early 20s, wearing a black hoodie,” Cusson said.

A nursing home in Humboldt was placed on lockdown while officers searched the area.

If you have any information that might help police find the suspect, call Trenton police at 731-855-1413.